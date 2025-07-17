34 yo mum shares she’s starting over with just S$2k after husband allegedly took most of her money

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to share that she is starting over at 34 after her soon-to-be ex-husband allegedly took most of her money during their marriage.

Posting on the r/singaporefi forum on Wednesday (July 16), the woman revealed that she and her husband have two children, and she is now filing for divorce for “many reasons,” including financial abuse.

She explained that she had been trying to support his business financially, but her husband took the help for granted and kept demanding more money. Eventually, he began “threatening” her when she hesitated to give in to his requests.

“I left the house with just S$2k in cash,” she shared. “It was so devastating, but I guess it will be a good start again.”

The woman, who now works as a freelance tutor earning between S$3.5k and

S$4k a month, said she’s trying to rebuild her life from scratch.

She also asked others in the community if they had any advice for her, writing: “Anyone with similar experience care to share what you’ve done to start over? I’ve been wondering if I need to upskill myself, too. I think I’ve been so isolated from the real world for so long during my marriage.”

“We need the fire to show our children that Mum is strong and we can survive.”

After reading the woman’s plea for help, many Singaporean Reddit users chimed in to offer words of comfort and advice.

One user commented, “Sorry to hear that. But increasing your income is your main priority right now. There is always a rainbow after the rain, and please do not despair. I know it is easy to say this, but you gotta stay strong for yourself and for your two children. They need you.”

Another wrote, “Sorry to hear that. I hope he’s not abusive (physical violence) otherwise, do get court protection. Get support from family members if they can help to tide over this tough period.

They continued, “You have done the right thing. Things will only get better the moment you muster the courage to step out of a toxic relationship and environment. Continue doing what you are good at; switch out tutoring if it is no longer sustainable. Try group tuition at lower fees if parents are ok.”

A third user, who coincidentally is the same age and going through the same situation as the woman, said: “It’s okay to start over. Single mothers are quite resilient, and age does not matter. We need the fire to show our children that Mummy is strong and we can survive.”

She added, “You can try to explore career conversion programmes too under WSG and see which one piques your interest. All the best.”

