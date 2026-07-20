32,800 entry-level jobs available, but some Singapore grads say they’re still struggling to get hired

SINGAPORE: While Singapore continues to have tens of thousands of vacancies for entry-level professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), a growing number of recent graduates say securing a suitable full-time role remains a challenging and long process.

Some graduates have submitted well over 100 job applications without success, highlighting a disconnect between the number of available vacancies and the experiences of job seekers entering the workforce.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data, there were 32,800 vacancies for entry-level PMET positions as of March this year. These jobs, which offer monthly salaries ranging from S$2,300 to S$5,000, are considered suitable for fresh graduates and are open to local job seekers through recruitment platforms.

The vacancy figures are compiled using MOM surveys and data from online recruitment platforms. They have remained relatively steady over recent years, with 32,500 vacancies recorded in December 2025 and 34,600 in December 2024.

Despite these numbers, recent graduates told 8World that finding the right opportunity has not been straightforward.

One graduate shared that he has submitted more than 120 job applications since last year but has yet to secure a full-time position.

As their job searches stretch on, many graduates have begun adjusting their expectations. Some have lowered their salary expectations, expanded the types of roles they are willing to consider, or turned to internships, training programmes, and temporary employment as stepping stones into the workforce.

Others who initially hoped to join a particular industry or pursue a specific role have started exploring alternative career paths, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, startups and freelance work.

Earlier this year, an MOM study found that graduates across various fields generally received lower starting salaries than they had expected. The study also found that the two main reasons graduates turned down job offers were lower-than-expected pay and a preference to wait for better opportunities.

However, graduates told the press that they were not being excessively selective. Instead, many said their priority is finding positions that allow them to build relevant experience, develop professionally and establish a strong foundation for their long-term careers.

Several also said that opportunities for training, career progression, meaningful work and personal growth are more important to them than securing a high starting salary immediately after graduation.

With the transition from university to full-time employment taking longer for some job seekers, a degree no longer guarantees immediate entry into permanent employment. Instead, an increasing number of graduates are using internships, apprenticeships and short-term jobs to gain experience while continuing their search for permanent positions.

To help ease employment concerns among young people, the Government introduced a graduate industry internship programme last year, offering up to 800 internship opportunities across the public and private sectors.

As of June this year, 550 graduates had begun internships with more than 40 private companies and over 50 public sector organisations.