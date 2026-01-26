// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: 3 motorcyclists suffer injuries after crash involving car on BKE @ Facebook Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC)
3 motorcyclists suffer injuries, one unconscious, after crash involving car on Bukit Timah Expressway

SINGAPORE: On the morning of Jan 24, 2026, three male motorcyclists were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a car and three bikes. The accident occurred on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint, police confirmed.

The Singapore Police Force said officers were alerted to the crash at about 7:20 a.m. The 28-year-old rider was taken to the hospital unconscious, while the other two, aged 27 and 30, were conscious. A 61-year-old car driver is assisting police with investigations.

Footage shared online showed at least two motorcycles parked at the roadside and a damaged bike lying on its side. In one clip, motorists stood around an injured motorcyclist on the road. Two ambulances and paramedics were at the scene.

Emergency teams took one man to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and the other two to Woodlands Hospital for treatment, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Traffic was affected on the northbound BKE near Exit 8, with one lane blocked for several hours. All lanes reopened by 12:25 p.m., the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said.

See also  PSP warned by netizen to take precautions even while conducting events to get more votes

This morning’s crash is one in a series of recent traffic incidents on Singapore expressways. It highlights ongoing challenges in managing expressway safety, especially where mixed traffic of cars and motorcycles is common.

Drivers and riders are reminded to stay alert and follow road rules to help prevent similar collisions.

