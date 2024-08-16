;
3 month trial to shorten flight times on 38 routes between Singapore and 9 cities in Australia and New Zealand

August 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: Travellers flying between Singapore and at least nine cities in Australia and New Zealand might soon experience shorter flight times due to a new three-month trial introducing a new air traffic management system. This trial, which began on Aug 5, allows pilots to select more direct and efficient routes.

Traditionally, aircraft follow fixed airways, however, this trial gives pilots the freedom to select the most efficient paths, potentially saving time, fuel, and cutting carbon emissions, as announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Aug 15.

The trial involves 38 routes operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA), Qantas, Garuda, and Air New Zealand. These routes connect Singapore to cities such as Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cairns, Christchurch, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

The new routing system, known as user-preferred routing, is already used in Australia and New Zealand for domestic flights but has been limited internationally due to the challenges of coordinating across different airspaces.

CAAS estimates that this approach could save up to 1,700 kg of fuel per flight between Singapore and Melbourne. Over a year, this could cut more than 1,960 tonnes of carbon emissions for daily flights on this route.

SIA has included 15 of its flights in the trial and is considering adding more routes if the results are positive.

According to The Straits Times, a SIA spokesperson noted, “SIA expects to achieve time and fuel savings when wind conditions are favourable on these routes. This will potentially enhance our customers’ convenience when they fly with us, and reduce SIA’s emissions.

CAAS said this trial is part of a larger effort to implement free route operations in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Free routing allows airspace users to choose their flight paths based on factors like weather and airspace restrictions, rather than sticking to a fixed network. The trial follows a collaboration agreement signed in October 2023 by CAAS with air traffic management authorities from Indonesia, New Zealand, and Airservices Australia.

The other parties involved are the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents airlines, and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation, which represents air traffic controllers.

CAAS stated that after the three-month trial, the results will be reviewed. Depending on the feedback, there may be plans to extend the trial to additional cities and airlines.

CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan called the trial transformative, while Mrs Polana Pramesti, President Director of AirNav Indonesia, described it as a historic moment. Dr Xie Xingquan, Interim Regional Vice-President for North Asia and the Asia-Pacific at IATA, highlighted the potential cumulative benefits of the new routing system across numerous flights and cities.

Rob Sharp, Interim Chief Executive of Airservices Australia, stressed “the need to develop and implement innovative practices to ensure we have an efficient and sustainable aviation sector.

Jamie Bloomfield, Director of Singapore-based consultancy Propelo Aviation, also pointed out that while user-preferred routing might offer limited benefits for shorter flights, it shows promise for longer routes. He also noted that the new system could help manage disruptions by allowing airlines to prioritise certain flights.

According to Mr Bloomfield, for pilots, the changes mainly affect flight planning, but for air traffic controllers, moving from a structured network to a flexible system increases complexity. This complexity may require new system capabilities in the future. He also mentioned that user-preferred routing is a step towards trajectory-based operations, which provide even greater flexibility in flight planning.

Singapore Institute of Technology Assistant Professor Awad Khireldin suggested that the cost savings from user-preferred routing could help stabilise ticket prices, especially as fuel costs rise. However, Mr Bloomfield said that whether airlines will pass these savings on to passengers remains to be seen.

He added that the most significant benefits are likely to come from reducing environmental impact and potentially fewer delays. /TISG

