2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon to star in historical comedy

Seoul — 2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon are slated to star in tvN’s upcoming historical drama. Titled The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi, it is a historical comedy about a young gourmet who ends up becoming a secret royal inspector (an undercover official who inspects local provinces to expose corruption). He teams up with a divorced lady who is searching for happiness. The duo then go on a grand scheme to discover the truth.

The secret royal inspector Ra Yi Eon is played by Taeyeon and he wishes for nothing more than to open a small dumpling store outside the capital where the land is affordable. However, he is smart and that gets him through the state examination and even secures him a spot as an official in the Office of Special Advisors, a spot usually saved for only the most elite. Eventually, he finds himself receiving secret orders to carry out missions as a secret royal inspector, according to Soompi.

Ra Yi Yeon’s real worries are securing lunchtime during work and getting off work right on time even though he unintentionally ends up following a career path that others would die for. He cooks dumplings for himself and lazily rolls around his room after getting home from work. After meeting Kim Jo Yi, Ra Yi Yeon’s lazy homebody life changes. Kim Hye Yoon plays the role of Kim Jo Yi, an unorthodox lady of the Joseon era who thinks that getting a divorce is not a big deal.

She tied the knot with a gambling addict and mama’s boy three years earlier and had a rocky marriage. After several complications, she finally divorced the man but then she encounters another obstacle, the appearance of a secret royal inspector. She starts to live a new life. Secret royal inspector Ra Yi Yeon and the reckless divorced woman Kim Jo Yi then go on a journey to investigate and defeat corrupt politicians. The fact that the drama features a divorced woman who dismisses the Joseon era idea that a wife must serve her husband draws attention for its novelty.

The production team of The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi stated, “Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon will work together for the first time through this drama and begin a refreshing inspection and investigation of the nation. Their novel and fresh chemistry is what the producers are most looking forward to as well. Please show lots of interest and love for the comical and lighthearted adventures of the Joseon outsiders.”

The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi will be helmed by director Yoo Jong Sun of Designated Survivor: 60 Days and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and screenwriter Lee Jae Yoon of The Undateables and Tamra the Island. The drama is slated for broadcast in the second half of 2021./TISG

