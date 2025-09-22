25-year-old gets arrested and has vape seized after injuring 60-year-old motorcyclist in hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested and had an illegal vape seized following a hit-and-run accident involving his Mercedes-Benz and a motorcycle on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Sep 20).

An eyewitness shared rear and front dashcam footage with Stomp, showing the Mercedes overtaking the cam car on the Anak Bukit Flyover before colliding with a motorcycle. Despite the impact, the Mercedes driver continued driving.

Pieces of the motorcycle and the motorcyclist were left strewn across the road after the collision.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at about 5:50 p.m. along the PIE towards Changi Airport. The 60-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The Mercedes driver was subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicating substances. An e-vaporiser was also seized, with the vape-related offence to be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.