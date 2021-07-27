23-year-old man tries to extort money from Kris Wu

- Advertisement -

Beijing — Chinese influencer Du Meizhu accused Kris Wu, 30 of being a sexual predator and since then it has been a confusing game of pointing fingers. Wu shut down the allegations while Du doubled down with even more shocking claims.

Eventually, the police got involved and on Thursday (July 22) they released the results of their current investigation.

It is not looking good for Wu or Du. Based on the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau’s report, Wu’s agent, a 28-year-old woman with the surname Feng had invited Du, 18 to Wu’s house for the so-called “casting of the female lead for a music video” on the night of December 5 last year.

It indirectly confirms Du’s allegation that Wu would prey on girls by offering them roles in his music videos before getting them intoxicated and assaulting them. At the party there were more than 10 people and they all drank and played board games until 7am the next morning. When everyone else had gone home it was reported that Du stayed behind with Wu and they both had sex.

In the afternoon, Du went home after having lunch and she continued to stay in contact with Wu over WeChat until April this year. For some reason, Wu also transferred 32,000 yuan (SGD6,700) to her on December 8. Du is definitely isn’t completely innocent in all of this according to investigations.

It is believed that in June this year, Du and her friend, a woman surnamed Liu talked about publishing an exposé about “Wu’s emotional abuse” on Weibo in order to increase their popularity online. Mr.Xu, a 31-year-old man spotted the posts and saw it as a way to make a profit. He contacted Du and helped her write over 10 more posts which she started putting up from July 16 onwards, as reported by 8days.sg.

As all this was happening, a third party came along and attempted to extort money from both Wu and Du. Wu’s mother made a report on July 14, claiming that she was being blackmailed by Du. It was revealed through investigations that it was actually a 23-year-old man surnamed Liu who was responsible for all this. Liu contacted Du after reading the news of the scandal and lied about being a woman who had also been victimised by Wu in order to gain her trust.

The man used all the information he had learned about her relationship with Wu and used it to pose as Du while seeking 3mil yuan (SGD630,000) in compensation from Wu’s lawyer. Liu pretended to be Wu’s lawyer to negotiate another 3mil yuan from Du, but neither side signed the settlement agreement.

On the other hand, Wu’s mother, whom Liu also tried to extort 3mil yuan from while claiming to be Du, transferred 500,000 yuan (SGD105,100) to the real Du’s account. Since Liu did not receive the money, he impersonated Du again and asked Wu’s lawyer for the remaining 2.5mil yuan (SGD525,300), but he failed to get it. Liu then pretended to be Wu’s lawyer once again and asked Du to sign the settlement agreement, so he would claim back the 500,000 yuan Wu’s mum had sent her.

Du agreed to return the money and transferred 180,000 yuan (SGD37,800) to Liu’s Alipay account, believing that he was actually Wu’s attorney.

On July 18, Liu was finally arrested in Nantong, Jiangsu and he admitted to the charges of fraud. He is currently being detained at the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau’s Chaoyang branch.

As for the reports of Wu purportedly tricking underage girls into sleeping with him, the police are still looking into that matter and will deal with it based on the results of their investigation./TISGFollow us on Social Media

