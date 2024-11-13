SINGAPORE: A judge rejected the application of a 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) to compel his father to pay S$1,000 every month as the son prepares to study at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) in 2026.

District Judge Kow Keng Siong did not deem these payments necessary or reasonable.

He also noted that there was no guarantee that the NSF would be admitted to SIT and that his father is currently undergoing financial hardships.

The young man had been concerned that by the time he needed to start his university studies, his father would no longer have the funds to support him, according to a CNA report.

Furthermore, based on posts his father’s second wife put up showing her luxury bag and watch, as well as counting money, the NSF claimed that his father has enough money now to put aside for his son’s further studies, which would begin mid-2026 end up costing over S$30,000.

The father, who had not heard from the young man for a long time, was surprised that he had resorted to legal means to get his father to pay the fees in advance.

He told the court he was unaware that his son wanted to apply to SIT next year.

CNA also reported that the man is ready to pay for his son’s SIT fees in 2026, although at the moment, he is strapped for cash. He is willing to dip into his CPF, having around S$240,000 in his CPF Ordinary Account.

However, the father said that the NSF’s mother should also take some responsibility for their son’s university education.

Section 69(2) of the Women’s Charter says that the court may order a parent to pay for their child’s maintenance if there is due proof of a parent’s neglect or refusal to provide reasonable maintenance.

Judge Kow pointed out, however, that this type of order can’t be made when a child has reached the age of 21 unless a court deems this necessary.

He also said the charter “does not specifically oblige a parent to fund his or her child’s tertiary education.”

As for the NSF’s assertion that the father could start paying for his university fees in advance, the judge said this was speculation since it was based on his father’s second wife’s posts online.

The father told the court that his finances and his current wife’s are separate and that the luxury items in the post had been bought at least five years ago.

Furthermore, the father has substantial debt and has been unable to pay S$2,500 in maintenance for his son and daughter in time, although he catches up with payments later.

The judge expressed the hope that the father and son would be able to mend their relationship moving forward.

“The law is a blunt tool and has its limits. Experience has shown that issues achieve better outcomes through honest and direct communication,” CNA quotes him as saying.

“I urge the parties to start communicating directly with each other.” /TISG

