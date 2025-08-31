2023 winner Jasper Philipsen returns to Tour de France Singapore Criterium

SINGAPORE: The 2025 Tour de France Singapore Criterium is set to return to the streets of Marina Bay, featuring Jasper Philipsen, who won the title in 2023, but was edged out by legendary Mark Cavendish in his unforgettable farewell race last year.

Philipsen’s appearance in Singapore will undoubtedly draw huge crowds and excitement among cycling enthusiasts, as he has been making waves in the cycling world. The Belgian sprint specialist captured the green jersey (points classification) in the 2023 Tour de France and the coveted yellow jersey, winning the opening stage of the 2025 Tour in Lille, France.

“Bringing the Tour de France Criterium to Singapore has allowed us to extend the spirit of the Tour to new audiences and new regions. Each edition here is proof of what’s possible when world-class racing meets an equally world-class city.

“From its skyline to its organisation, Singapore offers a spectacular setting for the athletes and an unforgettable experience for fans. We are proud to see the Criterium return in 2025 as part of a growing legacy in Asia,” said Mr Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France.

The race featuring world-class professional cyclists will take place around the Singapore Recreation Club, on Nov 1-2, 2025. There will be free public access to fans around the race vicinity, and there will also be racing categories for members of the public to take part in a newly introduced mass cycling competition.

The Tour de France Singapore Criterium, in its fourth year, will be back in Singapore with renewed backing from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), reaffirming its long-term place on the regional sporting calendar.

The refreshed multi-year partnership builds on the momentum of the past three editions, and it also reflects the strong confidence in Singapore’s thriving sports scene.

Organisers are confident that the 2025 Tour de France Singapore Criterium will bring a high-octane celebration of sport and city, with a route designed to showcase the very best that Singapore has to offer in the sporting arena.

The circuit will take riders past some of the nation’s most recognisable landmarks, including the Padang, Anderson Bridge, and the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, framing world-class sport within a uniquely Singaporean experience.

In an effort to make the event more inclusive to the public, general admission to the Padang and race precinct will be free for all spectators and cycling enthusiasts.

For those seeking the ultimate vantage point, grandstand and hospitality packages will offer unrivalled views of the action from within the Singapore Recreation Club – the official venue partner for this year’s Tour de France Singapore Criterium race.

Set against one of Singapore’s most iconic backdrops, guests can look forward to an unforgettable race experience in premium comfort, while the free public entry underscores the event’s ambition to create a true national celebration of cycling, welcoming fans, families and newcomers alike.

“The Tour de France Singapore Criterium has grown into one of the most exciting events on Asia’s cycling calendar. With free public access, new ride categories, and a refreshed festival experience at the Padang, our ambition is to make this more than a race,” expressed Ms Agnes Goh, Managing Director, Evoke Exp.

Tour de France Singapore Criterium: À l’Attaque

On Nov 2, members of the public can take part in the Tour de France Singapore Criterium: À l’Attaque, comprising four distinct formats.

The 2025 edition will also introduce new ways for the public to get involved with the introduction of “Tour de France Singapore Criterium: À l’Attaque”. This category, which will offer cyclists in Singapore the rare opportunity to ride on the same roads as the pros, will see participants taking part in four distinct race formats.

“Singapore is breaking new ground as the first in the world to host Tour de France-branded events for both professionals and amateurs – the Tour de France Singapore Criterium, and a new mass participation cycling competition, Tour de France Singapore Criterium: À l’Attaque,” shared Ms Lilian Chee, Director of Sports at STB.

There will be a team trial for road cyclists, open to both corporate teams and cycling clubs, where teams of two compete to cycle the furthest distance within the time limit of 30 minutes. For men aged 35 and above, they can register for the Masters, while women aged 18 and above can participate in the Women’s solo rides categories, respectively.

The fourth and final category is designed for the growing foldie community, in a sprint on the closed‑loop circuit that offers foldable bike enthusiasts a rare opportunity to ride in a fully closed‑road format.

The race for the foldie bike community begins with a distinctive starting twist, where participants must first locate and unfold their foldable bicycle, before proceeding to the race course, where the winner will be determined by the rider who completes the furthest distance in 20 minutes.

“With the launch of this new mass participation format, ‘Tour de France Singapore Criterium: À l’Attaque’, we’re happy to see that Tour de France Singapore Criterium is reinforced as an event that brings everyone together around the passion for cycling. It’s a real pleasure to see local riders take on the same circuit as the pros: that’s what cycling is all about,” said Mr Yannick Talabardon, Race Director of Tour de France Singapore Criterium.

Cyclists who are interested in participating in any of the above categories may register and purchase their tickets for the mass participation rides under the À l’Attaque series. Prices start from S$80 for solo rides and S$170 for the team category. Both the spectator and ride tickets are currently on sale at Raceroster.com.