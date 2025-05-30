Friday, May 30, 2025
25.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

20-year-old motorcyclist dies in Geylang car crash, after running red light and trying to evade police roadblock

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE; A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving a car in Geylang in the early hours of Wednesday (May 28), following an attempt to evade a police roadblock.

The fatal accident took place at around 1.50am along Guillemard Road, near the junction with Geylang Road.

In a statement, the police said Traffic Police (TP) officers were conducting a roadblock in the direction of Paya Lebar Road when they noticed a motorcycle stopping some distance away.

When TP officers approached the motorcyclist, he rode forward, dashed through the roadblock and failed to stop at the red light at the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road, the police said.

- Advertisement -

Moments later, the motorcyclist collided with a car. Photographs circulating on social media show the aftermath of the crash, with a white car flipped on its side against the kerb. Debris was scattered across the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious and later succumbed to his injuries.

See also  "Humpty Dumpty" Community cat rescued after getting stuck on top of 3-metre high fence in Bukit Batok

The 64-year-old driver of the car was also taken to hospital and is reported to be conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore to get some BYD smart driving features by next year at the latest

SHENZHEN: Singapore is expected to get some smart driving...

Telegram set to get US$300M and half of xAI revenue from from Grok chatbot deal, ‘pending formalities’

NEW YORK: Telegram will receive US$300 million (S$388 million)...

Unemployed graduates rose 130% in 3 years, says Redditor citing government data

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user did the math...

‘Graduated with distinction, but can’t get hired’—NUS alum shares job search struggles

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who said they have...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore