20-year-old motorcyclist dies in Geylang car crash, after running red light and trying to evade police roadblock

SINGAPORE; A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash involving a car in Geylang in the early hours of Wednesday (May 28), following an attempt to evade a police roadblock.

The fatal accident took place at around 1.50am along Guillemard Road, near the junction with Geylang Road.

In a statement, the police said Traffic Police (TP) officers were conducting a roadblock in the direction of Paya Lebar Road when they noticed a motorcycle stopping some distance away.

When TP officers approached the motorcyclist, he rode forward, dashed through the roadblock and failed to stop at the red light at the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road, the police said.

Moments later, the motorcyclist collided with a car. Photographs circulating on social media show the aftermath of the crash, with a white car flipped on its side against the kerb. Debris was scattered across the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious and later succumbed to his injuries.

The 64-year-old driver of the car was also taken to hospital and is reported to be conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.