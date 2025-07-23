16-year-old suffers concussion after getting beaten up by bullies in front of teacher

MALAYSIA: A 16-year-old secondary school student was reportedly assaulted by several others in front of a teacher at a school in Sungai Petani on Monday (July 21). The attack left the student unconscious and hospitalised with serious injuries, including a concussion and trauma to his left eye.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident took place after the teenager returned to his classroom after an eye examination and was confronted by three to four classmates. The boy, who had sat down to read a novel, was allegedly provoked and harassed by the group. The victim switched seats multiple times to avoid confrontation, but the taunts turned physical after one boy snatched the novel from his hands.

The student was then punched in full view of a female intern teacher. Several other students then joined in the assault, beating the victim until he lost consciousness.

Medical examinations later confirmed that the boy suffered a concussion, periorbital hematoma bruising around the left eye, and traumatic uveitis. Doctors have advised the boy to rest for at least three days.

In the aftermath of the assault, the parents of one of the alleged attackers reportedly approached the school in an attempt to reach a private settlement with the victim’s family. However, the proposal was firmly rejected. The boy’s parents have since lodged a police report.

The victim’s older sister, who attends the same school, told local media that her brother had been bullied for over a year. She revealed that he had previously had his pants pulled down by classmates multiple times but had brushed it off as “harmless joking” and chose not to report the incidents.

Sungai Petani District Police Chief confirmed on Tuesday (July 22) that police have opened an investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Mr Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin), the victim’s father, expressed his appreciation for the swift response from the school and the police. Speaking briefly to reporters after attending a school hearing earlier in the day, he said he was encouraged by the school’s promise to strengthen student safety measures. However, he made clear that the family would not be dropping the case.

Under Malaysian law, a person found guilty under Section 323 may face up to one year in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000 (approximately S$606), or both.