16-year-old Singapore girl missing for 2 months; police appeals for information

SINGAPORE: The police are seeking the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Lim Xinyi Jermaine, who has been reported missing.

In a news release issued on Thursday (Sept 5), the police said Jermaine was last seen in the vicinity of 11 Rivervale Link at about 6.55am on July 2. The address is the location of North Vista Secondary School in Sengkang.

Members of the public with information on Jermaine’s whereabouts are urged to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or provide details online.

The police added that all information shared will be kept strictly confidential.