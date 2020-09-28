14-year old girl is youngest arrested in 12-day drug raid

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – The Central Narcotics Bureau says the youngest out of a total of 162 suspected drug offenders arrested after a two-week island-wide operation is a 14-year old female.

The report released on Friday (Sept 25) says the operation took place from September 14 to 25.

The authorities seized, “a total of about 870g of heroin, about 586g of ‘Ice’, about 176g of ketamine, about 47g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 322 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 203 Erimin-5 tablets and 13 bottles containing GBH (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).”

The total amount of narcotics seized has an estimated value of around S$260,500.

The operations took place at Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, Tampines, Paya Lebar and Balestier.

The report says the raid in the area of Eng Hoon Street on September 14 led to the arrest of a 38-year old Singaporean male.

A total of ten ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and a packet containing about 3g of powdered mixture, believed to contain a mix of ‘Ice’ and ‘Ecstasy’ were seized by CNB.

The male suspect was brought to his hideout in the same vicinity leading to the arrest of a 30-year old female suspect.

A search at the premises found “55 packets containing about 322g of ‘Ice’, 51 packets of 148g of ketamine, 31 packets of 185 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 88 Erminin-5 tablets, and a packet of about 11g of powdered mixture, believed to contain a mix of ‘Ice’ and ‘Ecstasy’”.

In the same location, CNB also hauled in a variety of drug paraphernalia and S$20,000 in cash.

During another raid on September 24 (Tues) near the vicinity of Beach Road, authorities arrested five Singaporeans, four males and 1 female, between the ages of 34 and 56.

Police found “a total of 122 packets containing about 858g of heroin, 71 packets containing about 133g of ‘Ice’, 104 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and one Erimin-5 tablet were recovered from two rooms in the hotel.”

In one of the rooms, authorities also found a variety of drug paraphernalia and a “Karambit” knife. Packets of heroin were scattered across the floor in one of the units, as seen in the photo.

Meanwhile, the 35-year old suspect’s 12-year old son was also with him in the room.

According to the CNB, the drugs were openly on display in front of the boy and the boy’s 36-year old mother was also arrested in the raid.

The son has since been placed in the “safe custody of a next-of-kin” in order to ensure the young boy’s welfare.

According to CNB, investigations of the arrested suspects and their drug activities are still ongoing.

See the CNB report here. /TISG