131 vehicles impounded, 26 drivers convicted so far as LTA steps up crackdown on illegal cross-border transport

SINGAPORE: Since ramping up enforcement against illegal cross-border passenger transport services in July, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded 131 vehicles and secured convictions against 26 drivers.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling highlighted these results in a Facebook post on Wednesday (20 Nov), commending the efforts of eight departments and some 200 LTA enforcement officers involved in the operations.

According to her, enforcement teams have intensified their presence at key locations, including Changi Airport, and have been intercepting and inspecting suspicious vehicles on the spot. Officers have also monitored popular pick-up points and scrutinised Malaysian-registered cars flagged for unusual travel patterns, with some cases triggered by public feedback.

More than 2,000 cars have been inspected since July. Of the 131 vehicles impounded, the 26 convicted drivers were fined, handed a one-year licence suspension, and had their vehicles confiscated.

Ms Sun warned that illegal cross-border operators not only threaten the livelihoods of licensed drivers but also undermine the ASEAN Competition Framework Agreement, which governs the facilitation of cross-border road passenger transport.

She added that these unlicensed cars are not insured, leaving commuters at risk of having no recourse in the event of an accident.

To strengthen enforcement further, LTA and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority are studying whether individuals suspected of operating illegal cross-border passenger services should be barred from entering Singapore.