SINGAPORE: A 13-year-old boy in Singapore has become an internet sensation after a video showed him going out of his way to buy and distribute cold drinks to construction workers braving the scorching sun. The video, posted to TikTok on February 15 by his sister Jalyn and reported by Must Share News, has since garnered thousands of likes and a flood of positive comments for Jacob’s thoughtful gesture.

Jacob can be seen walking around handing out isotonic drinks to workers to help them cool off under the hot sun. His first stop was a construction worker directing traffic, to whom he offered a cold bottle of 100 Plus, along with kind words of thanks for his hard work. Jacob continued his generous act by distributing drinks to other workers, eventually reaching a group of five workers having lunch in a nearby sheltered area. With a warm smile, Jacob handed out drinks, earning the gratitude of each recipient.

A simple act of empathy inspired by seeing hardship

Speaking to MS News, Jalyn explained that Jacob had been thinking about using his “ang bao” money to give back to others. While dining near Bangkit LRT on February 13, Jacob noticed the workers drenched in sweat and expressed feeling bad for them. Without hesitation, he used his savings to purchase drinks for the workers, a small yet meaningful gesture of appreciation. Jalyn expressed her pride in Jacob, emphasizing how much he enjoyed seeing the workers smile and feel appreciated for their hard work.

“This is just a small way to show our appreciation,” Jalyn said, adding that such workers, along with nurses, teachers, and many others, deserve recognition for their contributions. “They improve our facilities and work really hard,” she noted.

The heartwarming video captivates the internet

The video has gained immense attention online, receiving over 66,000 likes and more than 200 comments praising Jacob’s kindness. Many netizens expressed admiration for the young boy’s selflessness, with one calling him “sweet” and another commenting that his actions made the world a better place.

Jacob’s heartwarming act has become a reminder to many about the importance of showing kindness and appreciation to those who work hard, often in difficult conditions, for the benefit of others.