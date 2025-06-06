Tuesday, June 10, 2025
28.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Xiaohongshu
In the Hood
1 min.Read

12-year-old girl rescued and detained after locking herself in Yishun flat

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A tense situation unfolded on Sunday afternoon (1 June) when a 12-year-old girl locked herself in a room at a residential unit in Yishun, prompting an emergency response involving the police, crisis negotiators, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The incident took place at Block 348A Yishun Avenue 11 at around 3pm. According to a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force, officers were dispatched to the scene following a call for assistance. Upon arrival, they found that the girl had locked herself in a room and refused to come out.

Fearing that she might pose a danger to herself, the police activated its Crisis Negotiation Unit and Special Operations Command. The SCDF was also alerted and deployed to the scene as a precaution.

SCDF officers were seen setting up life-saving air bags outside the block, a standard safety measure in such cases to prevent injury in the event of a fall.

- Advertisement -

At about 4:55pm, police officers entered the unit and successfully brought the situation under control. The girl was rescued and subsequently detained under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

See also  "Singapore is one of few countries where elderly seniors are seen working manual labour. Quite embarrassing" — Netizens react to photo of "two grannies" donning security personnel vests at event

No injuries were reported, and the authorities have not disclosed further details about the girl’s condition or what might have led to the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

See also  Preschoolers at Sin Ming walking barefoot in the sun during fire drill, alarms woman, asks 'is this acceptable? kids not allowed to wear shoes?'
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Malaysia

SG man arrested in JB after road rage video goes viral

JOHOR BAHRU: A 40-year-old Singaporean man whose road rage...
Sports

‘… fortunately, I had good legs’ — Tadej Pogacar celebrates unexpected sprint win at the Critérium du Dauphiné

RHONE-ALPES, FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar clinched the victory in Stage...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Ex-cleaner who sleeps in HDB corridor says he lost his room when he left his job

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man who has been sleeping for...

100 Air India pilots to be offered the chance to work on Scoot flights

SINGAPORE: Around 100 Air India pilots will be given...

Wife of debt-ridden bak kut teh stall owner claims he died due to overwork

SINGAPORE: The wife of a 65-year-old bak kut teh...

Woman was pinned down by three police officers and arrested at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested at Changi Airport’s...

Business

Weekends too short? How Singaporeans feel about a 4-day work week

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wanted to know how...

Elon Musk, Twitter, and the billionaire balancing act – Is it really a crisis?

UNITED STATES: Still recall the sensational, buzz-worthy moment when...

Singapore fund inflows rebound in 2024 at S$7.6B, up 167%

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fund management industry rebounded in 2024, pulling...

Queenstown 5-room flat resold for S$1.66 million, setting new record

SINGAPORE: A five-room loft unit at SkyTerrace@Dawson has fetched...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore