12-year-old girl rescued and detained after locking herself in Yishun flat

SINGAPORE: A tense situation unfolded on Sunday afternoon (1 June) when a 12-year-old girl locked herself in a room at a residential unit in Yishun, prompting an emergency response involving the police, crisis negotiators, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The incident took place at Block 348A Yishun Avenue 11 at around 3pm. According to a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force, officers were dispatched to the scene following a call for assistance. Upon arrival, they found that the girl had locked herself in a room and refused to come out.

Fearing that she might pose a danger to herself, the police activated its Crisis Negotiation Unit and Special Operations Command. The SCDF was also alerted and deployed to the scene as a precaution.

SCDF officers were seen setting up life-saving air bags outside the block, a standard safety measure in such cases to prevent injury in the event of a fall.

At about 4:55pm, police officers entered the unit and successfully brought the situation under control. The girl was rescued and subsequently detained under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

No injuries were reported, and the authorities have not disclosed further details about the girl’s condition or what might have led to the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.