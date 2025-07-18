12 new millionaires as Toto jackpot snowballs to over S$12.7 million but goes unclaimed

SINGAPORE: As no one won the jackpot in the Toto lottery drawn last night (July 17), the prize money of more than S$12.76 million was divided equally among the 12 winning bets in the second group. Each bet received S$1.186233 million, making each Group 2 winner a millionaire overnight.

No one won the first prize for three consecutive periods, and the first prize for last night’s draw swelled to S$12,766,543.

This marks the seventh time in 2025 that the jackpot has exceeded the $10 million mark.

Under Toto’s rules, when the first prize remains unclaimed for three draws, the jackpot continues to snowball, but if it still remains unclaimed after the fourth draw, the total prize amount will not be carried forward again and will instead be distributed evenly among winners in the next prize group.

If no one secures the Group 1 prize, the entire accumulated amount will be shared among those who win Group 2.

Yesterday’s draw produced the winning numbers 7, 8, 17, 29, 32, and 42, and the additional number was 1.

Singapore Pools advises participants to play responsibly and reminds the public that official tickets should only be purchased from authorised retailers or through its website and app.