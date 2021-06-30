Home News 11 people get into a fight while picking durians in Mandai, arrested...

11 people get into a fight while picking durians in Mandai, arrested by police for wilful trespassing

A thorny fight to the finish!

Unsplash photo by @jimteo

Singapore — The Singapore Police Force announced on Monday evening (Jun 28) that ten men and one woman were arrested on Sunday for trespassing in a protected area in Mandai.

The individuals, who range between the ages of 25 and 29, were nabbed by the officers from the Woodland Division for their suspected involvement in a case of wilful trespass on Sunday morning.

The SPF says it was alerted to a fight had broken out at around 2:40 am on Mandai Road on Jun 27.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 10 men and one woman had allegedly entered a protected area at Mandai Road to pick durians,” said the police, adding that the incident is now under investigation.

An individual found guilty of wilful trespass faces a maximum fine of S$1,000 under Section 21(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, Chapter 184.

“The Police would like to remind the public that any person who without satisfactory excuse, wilfully trespasses on any ground belonging to the Government or appropriated to public purposes, shall be investigated accordingly,” added the SPF.

While the statement from the police had no further details as to the location where the eleven individuals were arrested, points out that a (SAF) training area is in the vicinity of Mandai Road, according to past reports in the media.

This seemed to be backed up by netizens who have commented on the story.

/TISG

 Read also: You may have to wait longer than usual this year for your durian fix

