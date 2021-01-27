Asia Malaysia $10 mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

$10 mn pay-cut for Goldman Sachs CEO over 1MDB scandal

Goldman Sachs pleaded guilty in October over its role in the scandal, and agreed to pay nearly $3 billion to close US investigations.

(FILES) In this file photo Goldman Sachs CEO David Michael Solomon speaks during a discussion on "Women Entrepreneurs Through Finance and Markets" at the World Bank on October 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Goldman Sachs said January 19, 2021 the firm's fourth-quarter profits more than doubled on a strong performance across operations and lower costs. Goldman profits soared to $4.4 billion in the final quarter of the year, a 153 percent increase compared with the year-ago level, again underscoring the investment bank's might at a time when other sectors have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP)

AFP

AsiaMalaysia
Goldman Sachs cut its CEO David Solomon’s 2020 salary by $10 million to $17.5 million because of the bank’s role in the 1MDB Malaysian bribery scandal, according to documents filed Tuesday.

“The amounts of remuneration reflect the decision announced by the board of directors,” said a securities filing that also detailed pay-cuts for COO John Waldron and CFO Stephen Scherr.

Although the three were not “aware of the firm’s participation in any illicit activity at the time the firm arranged the 1MDB bond transactions, the Board views the 1MDB matter as an institutional failure,” it said.

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak was sentenced last year to 12 years in jail on corruption charges linked to the scandal that led to the downfall of his government.

