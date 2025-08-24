1 woman taken to hospital after BBQ with domestic helpers at East Coast Park spirals into conflict

SINGAPORE: A woman was taken to hospital after a dispute with a group at East Coast Park on Sunday (Aug 17).

Videos circulating online show several women taunting a woman dressed in a white top while shouting vulgarities at her. They are also heard laughing and questioning if the man accompanying her was her employer, before one of them snatched her phone.

The woman is heard repeatedly shouting: “Give me back my phone!”

In another video, the man recording the incident is heard saying: “This is too much. Please return the phone.” The woman who had taken the device then replied that she could call her “boss” to contact the police, adding that she was upset because the man and woman had allegedly recorded videos of her.

The incident became public after some in the group livestreamed the incident on TikTok, including the moment when police officers arrived at the scene.

In the livestream, those involved told an officer that around 20 people had gathered for a barbecue and that most of them were foreign domestic workers.

In response to queries, police confirmed they were alerted to the case at about 7:40 p.m. and that a 39-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital while two other women, aged 45 and 51, are assisting with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.