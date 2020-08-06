WP’s Gerald Giam appeals for usable household goods in BlueCycle initiative

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam has shared on Facebook how his party members and volunteers are carrying out its BlueCycle recycling initiative in Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Mr Giam and Mr Leon Perera, who were NCMPs in the previous Parliament, were elected in the recent General Election to the GRC as part of the WP team of Secretary-General Pritam Singh, party Chairman Sylvia Lim and Vice-Chairman Faisal Manap.

Mr Giam showcased his contributions to the community by posting some photos on Facebook.

The team members are shown transporting a sofa and a washing machine to one of the beneficiaries over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

BlueCycle is an ongoing initiative of the WP Community Fund, under which residents can donate items to those who are less fortunate in the community.

Mr Giam invited residents to donate any unused household appliances and furniture so that they can be distributed to the less fortunate.

“If you have any household appliances or furniture that you no longer need but are still in good condition, why not donate them to someone else who needs it?” he said.

Those commenting on the post praised Mr Giam and his volunteers for their charitable work. One person, noting that the initiative does not have a warehouse, hoped that the WP would be able to get a sponsored facility to store and distribute the donated items.

Some people commenting on the post asked if anybody wanted their used items and who they should should contact.

As mentioned in Mr Giam’s post, anybody wanting to donate an item could send an email to donatebluecycle@wpcf.sg.

“Your kind gesture would not only benefit a fellow citizen but also help contribute to a greener planet 🌏,” he remarked. /TISG