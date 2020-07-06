WP chief Pritam Singh praised for leadership over complaints against Raeesah Khan

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two police reports were lodged against Workers’ Party candidate Raeesah Khan on July 5 (Sunday) for online comments she made some time ago. Shortly after the news broke, WP chief Pritam Singh stood with Ms Khan as she apologised for the posts.

Ms Khan has been praised for what many believe to be a swift and sincere response to the incident. Moreover, the WP head has been lauded online for his response as well, with many saying he had shown admirable leadership amid the incident, and that he is a worthy successor to former WP Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang, a longtime and respected opposition leader.

When questioned by the media concerning Ms Khan, who is the daughter of former presidential candidate Farid Khan and is part of WP’s Sengkang GRC team, Mr Singh said the party would continue to support her.

Furthermore, when asked if the WP had failed in vetting the candidate properly, Mr Singh replied, that he would be “a bit disappointed if our candidates will try to sanitise their past”, acknowledging that candidates should be ready for scrutiny when they run for office.

And while Ms Khan will continue to campaign, the party will investigate the incident later on.

Mr Singh added that he has no regret in fielding Ms Khan, who he says is very vested in residents’ issues and needs and is able to “walk a mile in the shoes of someone who needs help and assistance”.

“I’ve got no regrets for fielding a candidate who is like that, and who is prepared to walk it with residents and solve their problems and issues. I think that’s an important criteria, which resulted in Raeesah being selected as a candidate.”

One of those commenting on Facebook, in a post that has been shared more than 3,000 times, praised Mr Singh.

Mr Clement Chio wrote: “What impressed me SO MUCH MORE, was how Party Chief Pritam Singh stood up to front this whole thing.

He didn’t throw anybody under the bus.

He didn’t write it off by telling people to let her ‘prove herself’.

He didn’t comment from a distance saying she should ‘come out and clarify these comments’.

He brought the WHOLE TEAM together (including Sylvia Lim),

Stood in front of ALL the reporters,

And took questions forthcomingly and honestly.

LIKE A BOSS.

PROTECTING HIS PEOPLE.

𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 .

He was calm, careful, controlled.

Polite, firm, positive.”

Mr Chio, whose post was shared among opposition groups, clarified in an addition to it later that he is pro-establishment.

Mr Chio, whose post was shared among opposition groups, clarified in an addition to it later that he is pro-establishment.

“I just want to state categorically that I’m a pro-establishment person. I support our current Government policies.”

However, he reiterated the need for “more rational voices in Parliament”, adding that there is “no need for 100% of elected seats from any particular party, NCMP or not”.

Another page had a meme with a photo of Mr Singh above one of former People’s Action Party candidate Ivan Lim, who bowed out of the election race due to allegations of arrogant and elitist behaviour in his past.

This meme has been shared almost 2,000 times. /TISG

