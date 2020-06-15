We reveal the one food item that both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip refuse to eat

- Advertisement -

Being a monarch sometimes means that you have to follow guidelines. This also includes being told what you can and cannot eat. However, there is one specific food item that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will not eat because they dislike it.

With a marriage spanning more than 70 years, the royal couple has contrasting tastebuds and do not always agree on what to have for dinner. However, there is one dish that they both equally hate and it is never served to them.

Hello! pointed out in the book Dinner at Buckingham Palace written by Charles Oliver what the former royal servant shared what the food is.

“Inevitably there are one or two things the queen and her husband do not like and hosts are duly warned in advance,” he wrote.

- Advertisement -

“The palace instruction states: ‘Neither the queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh like oysters.’” Other royal members like oysters but do not eat them while travelling because it may cause food poisoning.

Another food item Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip would not eat is garlic and this is the same for the rest of the royal family.

“We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions,” former royal chef Darren McGrady said, adding, “The queen would never have garlic on the menu.”

The reason is that so that royals do not have bad breath when meeting people.

There is a common food item that the queen has never eaten before despite not having any rules against it: Pizza. The talk about how the queen has never tried it came about when Kate Middleton visited London’s King Henry’s Walk Garden last year and a youth asked the Duchess if the queen liked pizza. Kate responded that she did not know if the queen had ever tasted it.

McGrady weighed in and admitted that he never made the queen pizza in all the years he spent cooking in the Buckingham Palace kitchen.“I cooked for the queen for 11 years and never served her pizza once,” McGrady stated. “The queen didn’t even have it on the menu when we were in Palermo, Sicily on HMY Britannia. The chefs had to go ashore after royal dinner to try it.” /TISG