‘The sooner the GE is held, the earlier we can rally everybody together’ – Heng Swee Keat

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat gave the strongest indication a minister has given to date on the timing of the elections on Wednesday (27 May), when he said that it is better to hold the next General Election (GE) sooner rather than later and that the election is coming nearer by the day.

Speaking to CNA, the DPM said that Singapore’s economy is facing significant long-term challenges that could take the next five to 10 years to resolve. He added that the sooner the general election is held, “the earlier we can rally everybody together to deal with these very significant challenges ahead, and also to deal with these very significant uncertainties in the months and years ahead.”

Calling on the people to be prepared for the election when asked whether Singaporeans will have to wait for Singapore to full re-open before going to the polls, the ruling party politician said:

“The sooner that we can deal with the longer term challenges, the better Singaporeans will emerge out of this, and Singapore will emerge stronger. So I would say that, yes, elections are coming nearer by the day, and you have to be prepared for it.

“If you look at what other countries have done, they have been able to do it (hold an election), even under very difficult circumstances. South Korea has done it and in fact, they had a record turnout.

“When we do so, the public health considerations and public safety will be a foremost consideration. Even the way in which elections are to be conducted will be different from before.”