“Singapore is one of the greatest failures in the world now,” says Australian communicable diseases specialist

After its disappointing loss of reputation as one of the world’s leading examples of how to effectively deal with the Covid-19 virus, Singapore has been called “one of the greatest failures in the world now” by an Australian communicable disease specialist.

At one point in time, the world looked to Singapore as a role model when it came to handling the Covid-19 virus. At a time when nations around the world searched in desperation for someone to follow, the small but feisty Singapore was there–serving as a powerful example.

However, the glory was short-lived as the tables turned unexpectedly, revealing major imperfections in Singapore’s armour and ultimately, causing the leading nation to fall from its throne. Despite Singapore’s wealth, it seems that less developed and less wealthy Asian countries have overtaken it in the race to get a hold of Covid-19.

In a recent report by ABC News, Vietnam’s jaw-dropping Covid-19 statistics was compared to Singapore’s. As of Monday (May 11), Vietnam had only 288 confirmed cases and 0 deaths, Singapore, which is around 461 times smaller than Vietnam, had 23,787 cases.

Referring to this comparison, Mike Toole, who is a communicable diseases specialist based in Melbourne, Australia, stated in an interview with ABC News, “Australia really focused on Singapore but Singapore is one of the greatest failures in the world now. Vietnam is not in that situation. I think it’s a remarkable achievement for such a huge country.”

Vietnam owes its success to the three battle fronts it focused its energies on–strategic testing, vigorous contact tracing, as well as comprehensive, strong, and successful campaigns. With these focus-points and rapid implementation, Vietnam has proven to the world that underdogs are more than capable of winning.

“The country probably acted probably faster than any country in the world outside China,” said Dr Toole.

At the onset of Covid-19’s first appearance in Vietnam, a task force was appointed to lead the nation in the battle against Covid-19. In less than a month, border control measures were implemented, and by the end of March, the nation had already suspended all international flights.

Low-cost testing kits were developed, mass testing was implemented especially in high-risk areas, testing laboratories were increased from three to 112 in around three months. Furthermore, the nation’s campaign was well-thought of, as it proved effective in informing people and getting them to see simple yet necessary measures such as staying home and washing hands as patriotic acts. “They didn’t pretend it was just like the flu,” said Dr Toole. “They described symptoms. They told people where to get tested.”

This, in turn resulted in the Vietnamese Government and its people coming together cohesively to form a strong, united front in the battle against Covid-19.