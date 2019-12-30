Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reach divorce settlement

- Advertisement -

On August 19, Liam Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus. Since their separation, Cyrus has dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. According to People, Cyrus and Hemsworth have reached a divorce settlement.

On August 2019, the couple announced their split and the Independence Day: Resurgence actor filed divorce papers two weeks later.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have already reached a divorce settlement, as reported by People. An insider who is aware of the matter revealed to the publication that Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. The insider added that Miley just wants to move on. The couple have a prenup and will retain their own individual earnings with no need for spousal support.

According to TMZ, the divorce proceedings were relatively smooth. The couple have no kids and Miley will be keeping the animals. Insiders told TMZ that there is a prenup so dividing property is not an issue. Formidable divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is representing Hemsworth, according to TMZ

- Advertisement -

On August 10, Cyrus’ representative released a statement about the couple’s separation. The statement reads that Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

They have decided that this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They are ever evolving and changing as partners and individuals. Cyrus and Hemsworth still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. The public and media is asked to respect their process and privacy.

Page Six reported that Hemsworth learned of his split from Cyrus on social media. He had initially hoped to reunite with his wife.

Hemsworth wrote on Instagram saying that he and Miley have recently separated and that he wishes her nothing but health and happiness going forward.