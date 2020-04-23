Malaysian actress Maya Karin flips burgers during MCO

- Advertisement -

Malaysian actress Maya Karin started flipping burgers during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period more by accident than anything else. A friend wanting to borrow a burger griddle from Maya resulted in her deciding to help her friend out at a stall from her home in Kampung Sungai Penchala.

Maya said after lending her friend the griddle she thought why not help out since there was nothing else to do during the MCO and it was better than staying at home watching TV.

She started selling burgers two weeks ago and sold about 25 burgers. Maya also hand-delivers the burgers to the customers. She said that ‘best of all it was for free’. The 40-year-old revealed that the burger stall received good feedback with people sending WhatsApp messages asking how to get the burgers.

It was a good surprise to find out that the burgers also gained customers from Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya. With an increase in orders, they decided to sell the burgers in Sungai Penchala, Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Bandar Seri Damansara. Maya said that she takes pride in the preparation of the burgers the same way she does in her work as an actress.

Maya provides regular customers with ‘personalised’ burgers and the stall runs from 12.30pm to 8pm everyday. She said that with the MCO, she learned how to make good use of her time and it has been a good experience managing a burger stall and cooking for four to five hours. They also employ five young people to deliver the burgers.

The stall also makes burgers for police officers stationed at road blocks near Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Bandar Utama making up to 50 burgers a day for the policemen alone. Fans of Maya praised her for her ‘new job’ on social media. They said that not only is Maya a beauty but she also has brains and a kind heart.