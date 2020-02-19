Lim Tean calls out Chan Chun Sing’s “disgraceful glorification of Singlish”

Singapore—While Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has gotten flak for his frank comments during a closed-door meeting with the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) last week, others, including People’s Voice leader Lim Tean, have called him out for his use of Singlish.

Mr Chan said in a Facebook post that he provided “a frank assessment to the business leaders” and that he does not “mince my words when presenting hard truths and trade-offs.”

In a leaked recording of the meeting, the Trade and Industry Minister was indeed less diplomatic than usual, and can be heard saying such things as “Why did the run happen? You know, run on the supermarket, right? …I damn ashamed. You know why? Xia suay… We embarrass ourselves, disgraceful, we disgrace ourselves… No paper, water also can. So why do we behave so idiotically? I cannot tahan. Then the selfish idiot go and take all the alcohol swab, because got no more clean wipe right?”

But for lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean, it was the way Mr Chan spoke that he first found fault with, writing a lengthy post on Facebook about speaking “Proper English.”

”Don’t Pray Pray”…… Hope Your Children Speak Proper English! I had a chance to listen to the condensed version of… Posted by Lim Tean on Monday, February 17, 2020

He called the language Mr Chan used, “a disgraceful glorification of Singlish,” adding, “which has no place in a 1st World Country, where proper English should be taught and spoken. If our children were to speak like him in that audio, it would be the death-knell of the career prospects for many, unless you are an elite.”

The People’s Voice leader also called Mr Chan out for describing Singaporeans as “Idiots”, “Suckers” and “Disgraceful,” saying that many Singaporeans had complained to him about this. “From this incident, Chan Chun Sing shows himself to be cut from the same elitist cloth as his Party colleague Goh Chok Tong, who described those earning less than $500K as “mediocre”. And this from a Party that professes to be – With You, For You, For Singapore!”

The opposition leader ended his post by writing, “So take a look at your own pathetic performance before you demean your own countrymen! And you should tender an unreserved apology for your uncalled for remarks!”

However, Mr Chan has been defended by many for the remarks he made during the closed-door meeting with SCCCI.

On the Facebook page Fabrications About the PAP, one post says that people actually enjoyed listening to Mr Chan’s remarks at that meeting, and championed his use of Singlish as appropriate to the mood and context.

“Maybe you’ve joined others in lamenting why this Minister talk like that. Maybe you’ve cringed at the fact the audience seemed to enjoy his jokes and laughed along with him.

But there are 𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟱 𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 why this Beng has got our backs.

Before going into all that, let’s get one thing straight:

𝑰𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒂 𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒔 𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈. 𝑰𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒂 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒅–𝒅𝒐𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒖𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚 on 9 Feb. The subject was mainly on Singapore’s response to COVID-19. If you have never heard of SCCCI, it’s Singapore’s largest and most influential grouping of towkays.”

The writer pointed out that Mr Chan showed how upset he was with hoarders, and that he only wants to make sure that Singapore has enough masks for the long haul, should the fight against Covid-19 endure for some time. He displayed how knowledgeable he is about the situation and was able to relate to the businessmen in his audience.

For them, Mr Chan was merely, and appropriately, code-switching, which is defined as “the practice of alternating between two or more languages or varieties of language in conversation.”

The writer of the post said, “If these are not things that a Minister for Trade and Industry should be doing for Singaporeans in a time of crisis, I don’t know what is.

𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑦, ℎ𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑘 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑟 𝐸𝑛𝑔𝑙𝑖𝑠ℎ 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 ℎ𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑙𝑎ℎ. 𝐼 𝑜𝑠𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑤𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑆𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑙𝑖𝑠ℎ 𝑖𝑓 𝐼 𝑤𝑎𝑛, 𝑜𝑘? 𝐺𝑜𝑡 𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑎 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑐𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑑 𝑐𝑜𝑑𝑒–𝑠𝑤𝑖𝑡𝑐ℎ, ℎ𝑜𝑟. #ourbengsteady”

