Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Wei Ling share court documents on social media

Alternate heading: Lee Hsien Yang: The Disciplinary Proceedings were initiated on the premise My wife and I had sought to gain financially at the expense of my sister

Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Wei Ling both shared court documents on their social media page after the court session on Thursday (Aug 13).

The Law Society (LawSoc) pushed to have veteran lawyer Lee Suet Fern struck off the roll for professional misconduct over the handling of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s final will.

Mrs Lee’s lawyers, Senior Counsels Kenneth Tan and former Attorney-General Walter Woon, urged the court to dismiss all the charges against her, arguing that Lee Kuan Yew knew what he was doing.

The Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body dealing with lawyers’ misconduct, heard arguments from both sides for five hours on Thursday before reserving judgment. The decision will be released at a later date.

In a Facebook post, Lee Hsien Yang, husband of Lee Suet Fern, wrote: “The Disciplinary Proceedings that culminated in today’s hearing before the Court of 3 Judges were initiated on the premise that my wife and I had sought to gain financially at the expense of my sister”.

“Evidence presented established conclusively that my father reached a decision to revert to equal shares unilaterally after discussing it with his lawyer Kwa Kim Li”, he added.

Mr Lee continued: “At the hearing today, Counsel for my wife, Mr Kenneth Tan S.C. and Prof Walter Woon S.C. argued the case forcefully before the Court”.

He also shared from court the Skeletal Arguments, Chronology of events and full Submissions.

His sister Dr Lee Wei Ling initially shared only Mrs Lee Suet Fern’s Skeletal Arguments on her Facebook page, but then deleted that post to share Mr Lee’s Facebook post in its entirety.

Last January, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) referred Lee Suet Fern to the Law Society for her alleged role in preparing the will of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew. The AGC said that this had placed her in a position of conflict and was a breach of the rules governing the conduct of lawyers because her husband was a beneficiary of the will, which was signed by Mr Lee on 17 December 2013. /TISG