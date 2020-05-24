Grace Chan expecting second child with Kevin Cheng

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong celebrity couple Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng shared good news with their fans this week.

On Wednesday (May 20), an auspicious day known as 520, Chan shared that she was expecting their second child. 520 means “I love you”, in a play of words in Chinese.

Before the announcement, there had been speculation that Chan and Cheng were expecting a second child. They decided to share their good news on social media with photos of their family. Cheng said that the greatest happiness in this world for him was spending time with family.

Cheng added that his days had been filled with happiness and a sense of fulfilment since tying the knot with Chan in 2018. He said that he was looking forward to meeting his child and that he was so happy he could explode. Chan said her first child, one-year-old Rafael, was going to be a big brother. She added that she was glad to reveal news about her baby on May 20. She added that she was grateful for her husband’s support, her family and friends for keeping it a big secret and for their blessings.

Chan said she was glad to finally share the news. She added that the pregnancy felt stable, that her family and Cheng had been taking good care of her and that she was more relaxed as this was her second pregnancy.

Cheng, 50, is a Hong Kong American actor and singer signed onto TVB. He began his career in 2004 after starring in TVB drama Hard Fate. He also starred in the 2011 TVB legal drama Ghetto Justice, which garnered him a TVB Anniversary Award for Best Actor and Asian Television Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Chan, 28, is a Hong Kong-born Canadian actress, TV host and beauty pageant titleholder. She was Miss Hong Kong 2013 and Miss Chinese International 2014. Her first acting role was in the 2014 drama Overachievers. /TISG