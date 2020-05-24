Fans think Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo are dating

- Advertisement -

If you are like most other K-pop fans, you would think that Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo make a cute couple. The pair have dated before, back in 2008, before breaking up in 2011. After that Song Hye Kyo got married to Song Joong Ki and as for Hyun Bin, he was rumoured to be dating his co-stars but there was no official news on who he was dating.

Last year, Song Hye Kyo got divorced and since then, her love life has been attracting attention. Park Bo Gum, her Encounter co-star was rumoured to be her latest squeeze but he denied the rumours.

The latest news is that Song Hye Kyo is dating her ex-boyfriend Hyun Bin. In 2008, they were linked together after acting in the Korean drama The World They Live In and a year later, they officially announced that they were dating. The couple broke up in 2011 before Hyun Bin got enlisted for military service. Their representatives said the breakup was due to busy schedules and “overwhelming stress caused by public attention.” Both Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo “did not have time to deal with such problems.”

Fans became excited recently when Song Hye Kyo’s friend, Park Sol Mi uploaded a screenshot for the soundtrack of The World They Live In. Song Hye Kyo then commented on the post saying “Sister…Hahaha.” The actress closed the comment section when fans asked Sol Mi if the couple is back together.

That was not the only ‘evidence’ that fans dug up about the two. At the beginning of the month, fans found out that Song Hye Kyo uploaded a photo take looked alike like the one where Hyun Bin is shooting for an advertisement.

And in another instance, Song Hye Kyo posted a selfie with a friend and she was wearing a necklace with the letters ‘S’ and ‘H’. Fans pointed out that it could be the initials for Song Hye Kyo’s surname and ‘H’ for Hyun Bin.

These ‘evidence’ may be sufficient for fans to conclude that the Hallyu stars are dating again but we will never know unless they officially announce it. Until then, one can only hope. /TISG