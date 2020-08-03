Cody Simpson talks about relationship with Miley Cyrus

- Advertisement -

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been seeing each other since October 2019 after Cyrus broke up with Kaitlynn Carter after a month of dating. The Disney star has been using her Instagram for activism and also to advertise her show, Bright Minded. As for Simpson, he has been using this time to pose in his mask on the social media platform but he has not posted any photos of his lover on his account. It all changed on Saturday when Simpson uploaded a photo of him and Cyrus cuddling in the car and he captioned it, “In love with my best friend.”

Since Cyrus broke up with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth last year, Simpson and Cyrus started going out. It was reported that Simpson’s feelings for Cyrus have gone way back for years. Last year a clip of Simpson gushing about Cyrus resurfaced and fans got to see the then-teen Simpson share his feelings for his current girlfriend.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush. I knew all the words to her songs—I’m not gonna lie,” he said then. I’m not ashamed about it, at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star.”

They’ve also been friends for years. in 2015, he said this to GQ Australia: “Miley is one of my best friends, and she helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded, and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

On August 19 last year, Liam Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus. Since their separation, Cyrus has dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. According to People, Cyrus and Hemsworth have reached a divorce settlement.

On August 2019, the couple announced their split and the Independence Day: Resurgence actor filed divorce papers two weeks later.

According to TMZ, the divorce proceedings were relatively smooth. The couple have no kids and Miley will be keeping the animals. Insiders told TMZ that there is a prenup so dividing property is not an issue. Formidable divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is representing Hemsworth, according to TMZ.