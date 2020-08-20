After sexual harassment accusations, Dee Kosh faces another allegation of being a bully

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following sexual harassment accusations against local YouTuber Dee Kosh, social media influencer Preetipls has claimed in a Facebook post published on Wednesday (Aug 19) that he had bullied her brother and threatened to destroy him in 2018.

Over the past weekend, several individuals have alleged that the 32-year-old tried to sexually groom teenage boys under the guise of wanting to work with them. The alleged victims shared screenshots online that appeared to show inappropriate messages from Dee — whose name is Darryl Koshy — offering boys half his age large amounts of money in exchange for sexual favours.

Dee initially denied all accusations and engaged a lawyer to issue a cease-and-desist letter to an alleged victim. He later admitted some wrongdoing. In an apology post published on Monday (Aug 17), he said that he now “admit(s) that there is truth to some of the things which are being said now, and I am sorry to the people I have hurt in the process”.

Preetipls has since claimed that Dee bullied her older brother, Subhas Nair. In her Facebook post, Preetipls — whose name is Preeti Nair — claimed that Dee made her brother a target after a disagreement that erupted in December 2018.

The influencer added that she has helped link Dee’s alleged victims to legal professionals and asked those who need help to reach out to her.

Read her post in full, including the screenshots of her correspondence with Dee, here:

TW: DEEKOSH (DK). This is not about the several sexual harassment allegations against him, this is me sharing how the… Posted by Preetipls on Wednesday, 19 August 2020