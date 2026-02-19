// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Woman who paid for parents’ HDB flat for 13 years says they refuse to sell it for her

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

Feeling hopeless
byu/Ready_Ostrich5418 inasksg

 

Hi everyone, I really need some advice. I’m sorry this is long.

For the past 13 years, I’ve been paying for my parents’ HDB flat. Now that I’m married with a child, I’ve asked them to consider selling so I can purchase a home of my own. However, they only want to sell if they can make a large profit. I feel like I’ve been putting my own life on hold for years, waiting, and I’m honestly exhausted and starting to feel hopeless.

At the same time, I’m working in a toxic environment. I try my best to be kind and professional, but there’s a colleague at the same level as me who makes me dread going to work. I actually feel anxious and scared some days. I haven’t made any mistakes, yet she constantly micromanages me and another colleague. She makes comments like, “Not that I don’t trust you all, but…” which feels very undermining. On top of that, there’s gossip and unkind behavior in the office. I want to quit, but the pay is decent and I feel financially responsible for too many things to just walk away.

See also  LKY already has a memorial to his name in Chinese region he has never visited

My husband is a foreigner and works from home while taking care of our daughter. Sometimes I think about moving back to his country. When I was there before, I felt peaceful. I was sad that I couldn’t contribute financially, but at least I wasn’t constantly stressed.

Meanwhile, my parents expect a lot from me. I pay for their housing loan, utilities, and maid levy. Yet I feel they’ve done more for my brother than for me. If I don’t meet their expectations, I’m made to feel like I’m being difficult or ungrateful. It’s very draining.

My husband is kind and peaceful, but I feel like I’m carrying all this stress on my own. I’m really at my wits’ end and don’t know what the right decision is anymore.

Has anyone gone through something similar? I would really appreciate any advice. Thank you very much!

Singapore Politics

