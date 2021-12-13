‘Wiser if HDB improves window designs’ — Public on 43 cases of fallen windows in 2021 as homeowners reminded to check regularly

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Responding to the 43 cases of fallen windows reported this year at Housing and Development Board (HDB) units and residents being reminded to conduct regular checks, members of the public suggested improving the window designs was a better solution.

HDB and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a joint release on Saturday (Dec 11) that there were 43 recorded cases of fallen windows in the first 11 months of this year.

About half of the cases involved casement windows, while 16 cases were of fallen sliding windows and the remaining five instances consisted of other types of windows like the louvre design.

There were no injuries from the cases reported, said the agencies.

According to BCA’s investigations, the main cause of the fallen casement windows was the aluminium rivets corroding until they couldn’t hold the window panels firmly in place.

BCA’s Retrofitting Order issued in 2004 requires all homeowners to replace all aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel ones.

Meanwhile, the issue behind the sliding window cases was the lack of proper safety stoppers and angle strips to keep sliding window panels within their tracks.

“Without these safety features in place, the windows became detached and fell when homeowners applied excessive outward force when opening or closing them,” said HDB.

Homeowners with sliding windows are advised to check the safety features and promptly replace worn-out ones.

During the same period, BCA was also alerted to 12 cases involving windows that were not well-maintained and on the verge of becoming dislodged.

BCA worked with HDB to engage with the affected owners to appoint a contractor to inspect and repair their windows.

“Hence, we urge homeowners to inspect and maintain their windows regularly,” said HDB, adding that this should be done at least once every six months.

“Homeowners can face a penalty of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, for failing to replace all aluminium rivets in casement windows with stainless steel rivets,” said the agencies.

“In addition, if a window falls due to lack of maintenance, homeowners can be fined up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to one year, or both.”

Since 2006, 388 people have been fined, and 92 people have been prosecuted for fallen windows.

A list of BCA-approved window contractors as well as window maintenance tips can be found here.

In response to the advisory, members from the online community wondered if it was better to improve the design of the windows to prevent such risks.

“Would be wiser if HDB improves the design so that windows dislodging risks can be reduced to almost zero, instead of asking owners to make regular checks,” commented Facebook user Allan Tan.

Facebook user Calvin Loh Kok Howe noted that a homeowner inspecting the windows might fail to spot signs of compromise. “Sigh…you think ordinary houseowners would know what to look out for?”

“Unless the corrosion or damage is very obvious, majority of the houseowners will just go by casual visual inspection and then assume it’s ok. And then when something really happens, then who is to blame? Isn’t it better for HDB to schedule routine inspections and then give the stamp of approval for households that are ok?” /TISG

