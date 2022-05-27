Home News Featured News VIDEO | Chinese teacher viciously beats & kicks student, another teacher fights...

VIDEO | Chinese teacher viciously beats & kicks student, another teacher fights with student, and one teacher used an iron rod to hit students

don’t-sleep-in-class-as-video-shows-a-chinese-teacher-viciously-thrashing-a-student

The teacher can be seen trashing the student who is on the floor. He can be seen beating the unfortunate student with a stick or rotan. The pupil screams and struggles against the teacher, and they both tumble to the ground in a display of the action’s intensity.

By KMF
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Although corporal punishment has been prohibited in China since 1986, many schools still use it, and it’s not every day that a video of a cranky teacher from a Chinese school becomes a viral hit. Here’s one who made it to China’s infamous hall of fame.

In the video (below), the teacher can be seen trashing the student who is on the floor. He can be seen beating the unfortunate student with a stick or rotan. The pupil screams and struggles against the teacher, and they both tumble to the ground in a display of the action’s intensity.

The teacher is seen seizing the youngster by his hair and shaking him awake in another video that has gone viral on the Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin. The teacher then throws him to the ground and begins kicking him.

It can be said that the teacher is not going soft on the poor student and his actions have earned the latter the sympathy of the netizens who condemned both the teacher and the authorities.

Mr Ma, the teacher, is seen bringing Liu to the classroom door and kicking him out.

The school took no action against the teacher at first, and he continued to teach at the school for the next few days.

Following online criticism for the lack of action, the local administration announced on May 22 that the teacher had been reassigned to a non-teaching position.

Case of teacher-student fight

In the video here, a teacher is seen fighting back against a student. Reports say the teacher was suspended. This incident apparently took place in 2020 and the video shows the school teacher in a tangle with a young girl in class.

Here, a teacher is seen (in an incident dated 12 June 2017) hitting his students on the hands for being late for class. The video shows seven university students lined up to receive punishment in class and the teacher, from China, used an iron rod to hit them.

The post Don’t sleep in class as video shows a Chinese teacher viciously thrashing a student appeared first on The Independent News.

 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial on May 25, appearing on video for a brief three minutes. She testified as a rebuttal witness on Depp’s behalf. Moss in her three minute video testimony dispelled rumours...
Read more
Home News

Carouhell experience: Tiny $125 birthday cake looks nothing like photo

What was supposed to be a birthday surprise turned into a disaster after the customised cake that arrived looked nothing like the photo and...
Read more
Featured News

My eyes small but not sleeping! Taxi driver has multiple disclaimers for passengers

A taxi driver's multiple disclaimers posted for passenger viewing have gone viral online, making netizens wonder just how much has the driver experienced. "This driver...
Read more
Featured News

JY Pillay, Lee Ek Tieng and company: The stories behind SIA, NEWater and why the prawns came back to Singapore River

The Last Fools: Eight Immortals of Lee Kuan Yew has restored somewhat my faith that the real Singapore story may yet have its full-blown...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Anti-abortion communities seem to live in a world where people are saints — living in paradise where no poverty, war & pestilence...

Abortion is not something nice. It should never be a substitute for proper contraception. A condom and contraception pills can ensure that unwanted pregnancies...
Read more
Celebrity

Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial on May 25, appearing on video for a...
Read more
Home News

Carouhell experience: Tiny $125 birthday cake looks nothing like photo

What was supposed to be a birthday surprise turned into a disaster after the customised cake that arrived looked...
Read more
Featured News

My eyes small but not sleeping! Taxi driver has multiple disclaimers for passengers

A taxi driver's multiple disclaimers posted for passenger viewing have gone viral online, making netizens wonder just how much...
Read more
Featured News

JY Pillay, Lee Ek Tieng and company: The stories behind SIA, NEWater and why the prawns came back to Singapore River

The Last Fools: Eight Immortals of Lee Kuan Yew has restored somewhat my faith that the real Singapore story...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore