University student caught on camera having sex during an online class

What do you think you are doing? In physical classrooms, you make out with your girlfriend. Now that we’re in an online class, you have sex. My hands are tied, said the lecturer.

Photo: Taken from unsplash/Sigmund/used for illustration purposes only

Ho Chi Minh — A student in Vietnam attending his online class was caught engaging in intimate acts with his , sharing it with the entire class.

As a result of the -19 , all in Ho Chi Minh City are conducting home-based learning, with students attending .

The transition to the new mode of learning has led to a few awkward moments, such as a professor not realising he was on mute during a two-hour lecture. Some instances, however, are more traumatic than others, like when a student broadcasted his sexual activities to the entire class.

A short clip of the incident which shocked the lecturer and students attending the class was shared on media, according to a report by Vietnamese newspaper Lao Dong on Jun 29.

The lecturer could be heard saying, “What do you think you are doing?”

“In physical classrooms, you make out with your girlfriend. Now that we’re in an online class, you have sex. My hands are tied,” the lecturer added.

It was only when the teacher began talking did the university student realise his mistake. He rushed to put on his clothes and eventually turned off the camera.

The incident, which is said to have happened a few days before the report, was then leaked online.

Lao Dong noted that the student sent an apology to his lecturer and classmates for the incident.

Distressed by the video being shared online, the university urged netizens to refrain from spreading the footage further.

The university has confirmed the incident, noting it has reminded participants of online learning to uphold proper behaviour when attending the classes. /TISG

Read related: NUS professor lectures for 2 hours before realising he was on mute

