Two women get into catfight at Jurong West; netizens shocked at onlooker who filmed instead of stopping them

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After a clip of a fight between two women at Jurong West got posted online, commenters somehow laid blame on a man nearby who filmed the two women instead of stopping them from hurting each other.

The video was uploaded on the webpage of crowdsourced news site Stomp, as well as on its Facebook page.

It shows two women, both aged 42 with one in a green shirt and another in a white one, in an altercation at what looked like an open-air marketplace of sorts.

The women gOT quite violent, pulling each other’s hair and dragging one another. The altercation left one woman with her mask removed.

- Advertisement -

During their tussle, a man stood beside them, filming the women on his mobile phone as they fought.

By the time the women are done with their fight, the man can be seen making a phone call.

The incident occurred at Block 960 Jurong West Street 92 on Tuesday morning (Jul 27), and Stomp said that after the fight the two women were arrested.

The police said that the women were arrested for affray and that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Netizens who commented on the fight expressed surprise that the man in white merely filmed the fight, and did not try to stop the women.

- Advertisement -

However, others defended the man, saying he could have got into trouble for outrage of modesty or molest if he had tried to step in.

Some said that he was taking the video to provide the police with “evidence.”

/TISG

Read also: Hougang Catfight: Mother-daughter-neighbour fight involves blows to the head, thrown soup

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg