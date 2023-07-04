TikToker who wants to be Singapore’s President is an aspiring p**n star

SINGAPORE: More details about the strange predilections local TikToker Teo En Ming has been circulating on social media after the 45-year-old announced plans to contest the looming Presidential Election last week.

Teo is the fourth individual to collect Certificate of Eligibility application forms from the Elections Department (ELD), following Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, entrepreneur George Goh Ching Wah, and ex-teacher Seng Soon Kia.

Announcing his plan to run for President in a TikTok video, Mr Teo revealed that he had collected the application forms from the ELD two days prior and vowed to “become the commander-in-chief of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines” and “defend the Constitution of Singapore,” if he is found eligible for the race and gets elected.

He also introduced himself as “Turritopsis Dohrnii Teo En Ming” in the video. Turritopsis Dohrnii is the name of a species of biologically immortal jellyfish.

Netizens sifting through Mr Teo’s social media pages have been stunned to discover that the IT consultant has previously expressed dreams of working in the Japanese adult film industry because he wants to “be intimate with all the pretty Japanese girls in the world.”

He, however, acknowledged that his physique might not be well suited to the rigour of working in adult films.

Mr Teo has said he used to be an IT engineer but resigned from that post due to alleged financial problems in the company. He is also an amateur photographer and has been a self-proclaimed bankrupt.

Last week, Mr Teo told the Channel 8 news that Singapore’s first elected President, Ong Teng Cheong, is his idol and aspires to be the “People’s President” like Mr Ong was fondly remembered.

Prospective presidential candidates from the private sector must have served as CEO of a company with shareholder equity of at least S$500 million in net profit over at least three years. When asked if he met the eligibility criteria, Mr Teo said: “I think I meet the criteria.”

As for when he would submit the application forms, Mr Teo said it would be done before the deadline.

