‘single’s-inferno’-all-set-for-season-2

Netflix’s first South Korean reality show Single’s Inferno will go into a second season with its drop dead gorgeous contestants on a deserted island. This hits all the binge-worthy buttons that its fans can possibly think of.

Single’s Inferno creators Kim Jae-Won and Kim Na-Hyundai have been waiting for the green light from Netflix, and the hunt now begins for new contestants.

The show revolves around a group stuck on a deserted island and looking for love while trying to survive on their “hell” at the same time. Part of the excitement of the show is their inability to escape the island.

The contestants’ living quarters on a picturesque beach have a kitchen and small rest areas. They do not have refrigertators and can cook only the food provided, and using a wood-burning cauldron.

The objective is for te contestants to stay there for nine days with limited resources and hopefully find love as they get to know each other. To escape the island, they vote for the person they like and when the time comes if they match up, they get to go to a luxurious resort called Paradise.

Those who fail to partner up have to continue to stay on the “hell” island.

The first season premiered in January 2022 and even ranked in the Global Netflix Top 10 under the Non-English TV list for three consecutive weeks.

The show is directed by Ji Hyun-Sook and Lee Jeong-Hwa.

