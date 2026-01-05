// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 5, 2026
31 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ Milkos (for illustration purposes only)
RelationshipsSingapore News
3 min.Read

‘She’s poorer’: Man seeks advice after mum pressures him to dump girlfriend over background

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has turned to Reddit for advice after his mother began pressuring him to end his relationship, citing his girlfriend’s allegedly “poorer background” as the main reason for her disapproval.

Sharing his dilemma on the r/sgdatingscene forum, the man explained that he comes from a relatively “well-off, traditional Chinese-Indonesian family.” While he stressed that his family would not be considered “rich” by Singapore standards, especially after some family members experienced retrenchments, he said they are still able to “live comfortably.”

His girlfriend, however, comes from a very different background. The 23-year-old is a Burmese national currently working in Singapore on an S Pass. According to the man, this has become a major point of contention for his mother, who views the young woman as unsuitable despite her family being financially stable.

“She’s poorer, but not so poor,” he wrote, adding that his girlfriend’s family owns cars in their home country and apartments in Thailand. 

While his father’s side of the family has been relatively supportive so far, the man fears that this may not last, given his mother’s firm and vocal opposition. He shared that his mother has been adamant about him dating an “Indonesian girl” instead, citing the need to carry on the family’s roots and traditions.

See also  Mother and son forced to work two jobs to support his jobless dad, who refuses to cut down his overspending on cigarettes, food and beer

“My mum [has been pressuring me to date] an Indonesian girl to carry on family roots etc,” he wrote. “But I do not want to do that as I see myself as a Singaporean and not an Indonesian, as I have served 2 years of National Service, and I am proud of it.”

“Also, they have been trying to set me up with an unhealthy Indonesian girl that is really not good-looking just so their family can be together. They are not rich, by the way, probably same wealth status as my GF.”

The ongoing conflict has also taken an emotional toll on his girlfriend. He shared that she has grown increasingly tired of feeling unwelcome by his family and has confided that if she is ultimately rejected, she would “avoid returning to Singapore” altogether, as the country would only remind her of the relationship.

“Mum is quite stubborn, so I do not know how to win the fight,” he said. “Do note that this r/s has only been 2 weeks, and today, my family will be coming back from Indonesia to speak to me about this, but I feel the worst is yet to come. I can’t say I am scared, but I just don’t know how to counter this, so if [you have] any advice, please send it here. Thanks!”

See also  Ex-WP MP Lee Li Lian fears COP’s actions may chill political opposition in Singapore

“You should be the one dictating who you want to spend the rest of your life with.”

In the comments, opinions were divided. One Redditor remarked that the post “sounded like a mummy’s boy problem” and suggested that the relationship was unlikely to survive if the man continued to defer to his family’s wishes.

“If you don’t have the backbone to forgo your family’s wealth and forge your own future with your gf, I’d suggest you continue staying in your mother’s shadow,” the commenter wrote bluntly.

Another commented, “Can’t say much if the relationship is only 2 weeks old, though, but then again, you should be the one dictating who you want to spend the rest of your life with. Not some random girls your mum pushes to you because she feels it’s what she wants.”

A third commenter told him, “Sir, you’re an adult. I get how overbearing Indonesian Chinese mums can be; it’s on you to wean off your mum’s control. Be firm.”

See also  New CPF proposals are 'elegant, simple and far-sighted' only for fools

A fourth added, “Two weeks into the relationship and you are stressing. Come back again 2 years later, and if you are facing the same problem.”

In other news, a woman who had been mentally preparing herself to resign from her job has since had a sobering change of heart after realising that the so-called “failsafe jobs” she thought she could fall back on are no longer as readily available as before.

“I’ve worked in retail before as a student last time with long hours and shift work, and I can survive,” she wrote. “It was always a “failsafe” for me, but today I went to two different job portals to take a look, and to my horror, these roles, which I term as “failsafe,” are not abundant at all.”

Read more: ‘Is the SG job market so bad?’: SG worker’s plan to resign falters after learning ‘failsafe jobs’ like retail are no longer readily available

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

‘This is the new reality of surviving in a ruthless market’: Man starts job hopping after retrenchment, doubles salary in two years

SINGAPORE: Loyalty to one company used to be considered...

A new medicine giant? Việt Nam’s pharma exports surge to $312 million

HÀ NỘI: Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry is quietly transforming—and it’s...

‘I feel hopeless’: Foreign poly graduate submits 600 job applications over 1.5 years but still cannot secure work in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A foreign polytechnic graduate took to Reddit to...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //