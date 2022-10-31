SG “world traveller” says other S’poreans can only afford to visit JB & Batam, he’s also not accepting S’poreans as FB friends

- Advertisement -

A man who has travelled to “90 per cent of the world” announced on social media that he had no intention of visiting “Singaporeans’ favourite destinations”, nor would he accept friend requests from them.

Batam, Johor Bahru and Hat Yai – these are the three places that a Facebook user has “absolutely no intention” of visiting, according to his post on Oct 21.

His post made it to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Saturday (Oct 29), sparking criticisms from netizens.

“This supposedly most well-travelled Singaporean says Singaporeans can only afford to go Batam and JB. Dun bother to add him as he will not accept Singaporeans as FB friends,” a group member commented.

Attached was an earlier post from the traveller, adding that there was “absolutely no chance” he would accept a friend request by Singaporeans living in Singapore.

“Countries in his world: 10…90 per cent of the world equals 9 countries…duh,” commented a Facebook user on the netizen’s claims.

Others wondered if the photos were edited. “He photo edit too much; that’s why the expressions are similar,” wrote Facebook user Verena Lee. “Who knows in real person is not the same as the photo.”

Although netizens were insulted by the traveller’s comments, some pointed out that he might just be trolling, and that his statements should be taken with a grain of salt.

It’s also his discretion where he chooses to travel to and who to accept as online friends. /TISG

