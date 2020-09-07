Nas Daily’s girlfriend says she has to serve 14-day SHN ‘because they want money for the hotel’

- Advertisement -

Alyne Tamir, girlfriend of Nuseir Yassin, also known as Nas Daily, came under fire recently for her thoughts on serving her two-week Stay-Home Notice (SHN) in a hotel after arriving in Singapore.

On Aug 26, Alyne posted what appears to be a screenshot of a text message informing her of a negative Covid-19 test result, adding remarks that her 14-day SHN was an “unnecessary mandated quarantine”.

She wrote that “2 weeks of unnecessary government mandated Quarantine across the street from my house almost over”.

She also shared that her Covid-19 swab test results were negative, calling it something she “already knew”.

Ms Tamir also wrote: “So even though I have a negative covid test and my empty house is right there … I still have to stay in the hotel all 14 days. Because governments make sense”.

Alyne, who is also an online content creator, posted videos showing her recent travels to Abu Dhabi and the Maldives on her social media channels.

In an Instagram post on Aug 19, Alyne said that she was currently in “a two week quarantine” in a location near her house.

She and Nuseir have been residing in Singapore since announcing their move last March.

Sharing a text message exchange, she wrote: “I know they make us stay at hotels to support the economy and because some people will actually break the rules and leave their home”.

A message sent to her offered the explanation that the SHN was: “because they want money for the hotel”.

Alyne’s reply: “EXACTLY HAHAH”.

Another message she shared also read: “”It’s all really silly. Why to wait if negative. We discharge patients from hospital with one negative test. I hope we get a vaccine soon so that all this chaos ends!!!!”

The requirement for travellers to serve a 14-day SHN in dedicated facilities was first introduced from Mar 26, for those arriving from the UK and US, and was to prevent imported cases from infecting their families and triggering community spread.

It became a requirement for all returning Singapore residents to serve a 14-day SHN in dedicated facilities from April 9, 2020, in light of increased capacity at these facilities.

It was then announced on April 8 that those choosing to disregard prevailing travel advisories and leave Singapore from March 27 would be required to bear the cost of their stay. -/TISG