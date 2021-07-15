Home News Mall tenants table arrangement outside on walkways causes inconvenience to passersby, a...

Mall tenants table arrangement outside on walkways causes inconvenience to passersby, a complains

Due to the fact that it has been raining rather heavily in many parts of Singapore recently, those who have to walk along the pathway often get drenched as well.

: Facebook Screengrab

Singapore — A member of the public has taken to to complain about the lack of space on walkways caused by shopping tenants arranging their tables outside.

The member of the public put up a post to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” to speak up about the issue.

He starts the post by expressing that he understands that many businesses and shops are affected in terms of space due to the 1-meter distancing measures that are currently in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. However, he is upset at the fact that there are several businesses that are placing tables outside on sidewalks, taking up a lot of space and preventing mall patrons and passersby from passing through with ease.

Due to the fact that it has been raining rather heavily in many parts of Singapore recently, those who have to walk along the pathway often get drenched as well. As such, the netizen says that this is not the right way for businesses to operate as it causes quite a lot of inconvenience to passersby.

He hopes that the mall will investigate this and take action to improve the current situation. While the picture he took features a Toast Box outlet, the netizen adds that Starbucks and McDonald’s have also arranged their furniture similarly, such that it takes up a huge amount of space on the pathway.

Photo: Facebook

He also uploaded a picture of the walkway he had to pass through earlier that day.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Other netizens shared their views on the matter in the comments section.

A netizen thought that placing the tables outside on the pathway is a violation of safety regulations and should be corrected.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Another netizen urged the poster to bring this up to the management and include a picture as proof.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Meanwhile, another netizen thought that the management of the mall might have had a part in the arrangement of the furniture outside as well.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

