Lim Tean: I would have banned all travellers from India at the beginning of March!

Singapore — People’s Voice party founder Lim Tean took to Facebook to hold forth on the Covid-19 safety measures, and how they were put in place too late.

Mr Lim declared on Facebook on Sunday (May 23), that he would have banned all travellers from South Asia at the beginning of March, rather than wait until April.

A friend of his, Mr Phillip Ang, sent a chart which depicted the number of daily cases in India. It showed that cases started to climb in March, after a few months of slow decline. It also showed how the Government barred visitors from India only when the cases almost peaked.

He asked how the multi-ministry task force could allow flights from India to come to Singapore when the numbers were beginning to climb exponentially.

“It reeks of recklessness and gross incompetence of the highest order!” he exclaimed.

He also wanted to know what the High Commission in India was sending back to the authorities in Singapore to alert them of the dangers, wondering if they were doing their job or sleeping on the job.

“Being a diplomat requires you to write useful reports for the government back home and not just be a regular on the cocktail circuit,” he asserted.

Due to the heightened alert measures, many businesses have been affected by the lack of customers. Mr Lim cited the famous eating establishments Swee Kee and Foong Kee, which shut down on May 30 and June 15 respectively.

Mr Lim notes a steady number of unlinked cases every day, infections increasing among schoolchildren, and whole HDB blocks having to be tested, such as Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 and Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.

“And all because these astronomically paid but incompetent Ministers refused to slam the door shut for travellers from India!” he raged.

Many netizens shared his sentiments, questioning why the Government did not close the borders earlier.

“It’s shocking & we are now paying huge price for their inaction!” one user wrote, agreeing with Mr Lim.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

