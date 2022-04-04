‘Kung Food Panda?’ — Foodpanda riders caught ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ in the street 

- Advertisement -

Another day, another fight caught online. This time, the brawl involved a number of Foodpanda riders, who went at it on a street outside Northpoint City at Yishun.

In the video, which lasts for a minute and a half, some of the brawlers are still in their pink and white shirts, while others are in their everyday clothes.

One of the brawlers seems to be a woman clad in black and white.

Two other men, who appear to be wearing a black and white uniforms, try to get the men to stop. Later, a woman in a pink top also tries to get the men to cease fighting.

The fight gets so bad that at one point some of the men are already down on the sidewalk, and yet the men continue beating each other.

Even a bus stopping alongside the brawlers did not make the men stop. Getting on their feet, they continue fighting.

The video, which was posted on the Tiagong_sg Facebook and TikTok accounts, has gone viral.

Commenters said they’ve noticed that the number of brawls in Singapore has been on the increase lately, and added that this could be because people are feeling more stressed than ever.

Others, however, made light of the situation, with some making a joke that Foodpanda should change its name.

Some joked that maybe this was the reason their food is always late. (Or maybe they weren’t joking).

Others, however, were not so amused.

/TISG

