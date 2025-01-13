KOREA: As reported by Soompi, tvN’s new drama “My Dearest Nemesis” has unveiled its first glimpse of the series!

“My Dearest Nemesis,” based on a well-known webtoon, is the story of a man and woman who initially connect as school-age online gaming characters and then re-connect 16 years later as employer and employee.

“Executive Killer”

Mun Ka Young portrays Baek Su Jung, the head of the planning staff at Yongseong Department Store. Nicknamed the “Executive Killer,” she is known for boldly challenging her superiors rather than holding back.

Choi Hyun Wook plays Ban Joo Yeon, a perfectionist third-generation chaebol and head of the department store. He keeps his gaming persona, “Black Flame Dragon,” a secret to prove himself as a capable heir.

The newly released poster draws attention with its playful dynamic. Ban Joo Yeon is amusingly hiding beneath her boss’s desk while Baek Su Jung is idly resting on it.

His desk, adorned with manhwa character posters, adds a quirky touch, and his relaxed demeanour suggests he’s in his living room rather than the workplace.

The text next to Baek Su Jung reads, “My first love and most embarrassing past,” while the caption beside Ban Joo Yeon says, “Meeting him again as my boss!”

The show is expected to air in February. Stay tuned for updates!

Talented and versatile actress

Mun Ga Young is a model and actress from South Korea. Her South Korean parents welcomed her into the world on July 10, 1996, in Karlsruhe, Germany. She returned to Korea in 2006 and began acting as a child actress.

She is a talented and versatile actress who has gained a large following for her performances in both dramas and films. She is considered one of the most gifted young actors in South Korea.

South Korean actor Choi Hyun Wook has become well-known for his parts in a number of dramas and motion pictures.