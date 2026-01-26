‘I regret becoming a Singaporean’: Former Malaysian citizen, now a PHV driver in Singapore, says, because in SG, ‘I’ll have to work until I die’

SINGAPORE: A former Malaysian citizen, now a private-hire (PHV) driver in Singapore, shared a hopeless view of his future in the Lion City: “I’ll have to work until I die.” Those words, shared during a casual ride with a passenger, cut through the usual talk about better pay and stability. They point to something a lot harder to admit: Regret.

The driver, a Malaysian who later became a Singaporean citizen, spoke openly about his decision and the weight it now carries. The passenger later recounted the exchange in a Reddit post on the r/malaysia community forum. The post has since been deleted, but the conversation it lit fire still burns on.

Reality: Rising expenses and long working hours

The driver told the passenger that daily costs in Singapore had left him anxious about the future. Despite holding citizenship, he felt no closer to financial ease. He spoke of rising expenses and long working hours. Retirement, he said, no longer felt real or reachable.

He, instead, had accepted the idea of working for life. This was not said for drama. It came up naturally, during a ride, between two strangers. That honesty is what made the story travel.

Regrets: A decision that he cannot undo

However, the driver said his wife kept her Malaysian citizenship. That choice now feels like a lifeline. It leaves open the option of returning to Malaysia later in life, if costs become too heavy to manage. But even that plan has limits.

His two children were born in Singapore. They hold Singaporean citizenship. That means National Service will be part of their future. He told the passenger that this reality adds to his stress. Decisions made years ago are now shaping his children’s lives in ways he cannot undo.

Malaysians becoming Singaporeans: What happens when the trade-offs catch up?

His situation is not unusual in numbers, only in honesty. More than 6,060 Malaysians have given up their citizenship for Singapore so far in 2025, and a total of over 97,000 Malaysians have become Singapore citizens since 2015.

The move is often framed as practical and upward. Few talk openly about regret. This story stood out because it neither attacked Singapore nor praised Malaysia. It focused on lived experience, after the paperwork, after the celebration. It asked a simple question many avoid: What happens when the trade-offs catch up?

Passenger’s warning: Think very carefully before giving up your Malaysian citizenship

The passenger who shared the story said the conversation stayed with him. He later posted a warning to other Malaysians thinking of making the same move. His message was to think very carefully before giving up their citizenship.

He also listed what Malaysians often take for granted. Space. The option of land. A slower pace, even near cities. No compulsory military service.

In contrast, he described Singapore as dense and tightly regulated. Most families live in HDB flats. National Service is mandatory for men. Forests continue to be cleared to meet housing needs.

“Even if you live in a big city with a fast pace, Malaysians can still choose a slower lifestyle – in Singapore, that’s almost impossible,” he warned. And his advice was direct: Treat Singapore as a place to earn money, not a permanent home.

Online Reactions: “Malaysians giving up their citizenship to become Singaporean is the dumbest thing one can possibly do…”

As the story spread, reactions split along familiar lines. Some expressed sympathy for the driver. Others took a harder stance.

One comment on the Thread social network read: “Malaysians giving up their citizenship to become Singaporean is the dumbest thing one can possibly do, especially if you have a basic understanding of civil rights, accessibility and ownership of assets.”

The comment was harsh, but it reflected a wider frustration, not with individuals, but with how little space there is for doubt in these decisions.

Citizenship does not protect against stress or burnout

Cross-border work between Malaysia and Singapore has become normal, and so has the idea that citizenship should follow income. But this story lands at a moment when costs are rising, and retirement feels further away for many.

The story highlights a gap between expectation and daily life. Citizenship can change rights and duties, but it does not protect against stress or burnout. It also shows how permanent these choices are. Passports shape where children serve, live, and grow old. That weight often becomes clear only in years to come.

Cost of a decision that many may regret later

The ex-Malaysian did not tell others what to do, but he spoke honestly about where he ended up. He didn’t offer direct answers, but his experience spoke for itself, showing the cost of a decision that many may regret later when it’s taken lightly and assumed to be something very simple and straightforward.

