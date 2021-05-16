Entertainment Celebrity Han Ye Seul's boyfriend is younger than her

Han Ye Seul’s boyfriend is younger than her

He is a well-known theatre actor

Han Ye Seul was out having a meal with a man. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean actress Han Ye Seul, 41 dropped a bomb on May 13, shocking her Instagram followers. She took to Instagram to introduce her boyfriend to the world. In the Instagram post, she was seen having a meal with a man. Han Ye Seul captioned the post: “Let me introduce you to my boyfriend.”

After the post, Han Ye Seul has yet to give any new information about her “boyfriend”. Her new boyfriend is a well-known theatre actor, according to Allkpop. Actor Ryu Sung Jae, 31 is known to have led theatre productions including Lucky Romance, and In the Burning Darkness. Ryu Sung Jae is approximately 10 years younger than Han Ye Seul.

Han Ye Seul’s new boyfriend, Ryu Sung Jae. Picture: Instagram

Born on September 18, 1981, Leslie Kim, known popularly as Han Ye Seul, is an American-born South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003), and has since played leading roles in television dramas such as Couple or Trouble (2006), Tazza (2008), and Birth of a Beauty (2014), as well as the films Miss Gold Digger (2007) and Penny Pinchers (2011).

- Advertisement -

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She attended Cerritos High School and graduated from Cerritos College with an associate degree in computer graphics. She is fluent in English and Korean.

She began her modelling career in South Korea after winning the SBS Supermodel Contest in 2001. Under the stage name Han Ye Seul, she made her acting debut in the popular sitcom Nonstop 4 in 2003. Han quickly rose to fame.

She renounced her US citizenship in 2004 and became a naturalised South Korean citizen to establish herself in Korean entertainment. Her performances in Forbidden Love (2004) and That Summer’s Typhoon (2005) received poor reviews,  with critics dismissing her as primarily a commercial model and not a real actress.

Han proved her detractors wrong with Couple or Trouble (also known as Fantasy Couple, 2006), a remake of Overboard written by the Hong sisters. Playing a spoiled heiress who becomes an amnesiac after a yacht accident, Han was praised for her comic timing and the series was a hit./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Shanmugam challenges opposition to debate on CECA, leaders respond

Singapore— Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam ended a speech in  Parliament on Tuesday (May 11) by challenging Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai to a debate on CECA, the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.  Mr Leong, who is from the Progress...
View Post
Featured News

K Shanmugam: If SG goes down racist route, eventually all Indians can be a target of hate

Singapore—In the wake of a hate crime last Friday (May 7) when a 55-year-old Singaporean-Indian woman was kicked in the chest and called racial slurs, racism and xenophobia were discussed in Parliament on Tuesday (May 11).  Minister for Law and Home Affairs...
View Post
Featured News

Van beats traffic light and almost hits a woman pushing a baby in a stroller

Singapore - A Toyota Hiace van beat the traffic light and almost hit a woman who was crossing the road, pushing a baby in a stroller. Camera footage from another car showed that the Toyota Hiace driver picked up speed instead of...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent