Han Ye Seul’s boyfriend is younger than her

Seoul — Korean actress Han Ye Seul, 41 dropped a bomb on May 13, shocking her Instagram followers. She took to Instagram to introduce her boyfriend to the world. In the Instagram post, she was seen having a meal with a man. Han Ye Seul captioned the post: “Let me introduce you to my boyfriend.”

After the post, Han Ye Seul has yet to give any new information about her “boyfriend”. Her new boyfriend is a well-known theatre actor, according to Allkpop. Actor Ryu Sung Jae, 31 is known to have led theatre productions including Lucky Romance, and In the Burning Darkness. Ryu Sung Jae is approximately 10 years younger than Han Ye Seul.

Born on September 18, 1981, Leslie Kim, known popularly as Han Ye Seul, is an American-born South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003), and has since played leading roles in television dramas such as Couple or Trouble (2006), Tazza (2008), and Birth of a Beauty (2014), as well as the films Miss Gold Digger (2007) and Penny Pinchers (2011).

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She attended Cerritos High School and graduated from Cerritos College with an associate degree in computer graphics. She is fluent in English and Korean.

She began her modelling career in South Korea after winning the SBS Supermodel Contest in 2001. Under the stage name Han Ye Seul, she made her acting debut in the popular sitcom Nonstop 4 in 2003. Han quickly rose to fame.

She renounced her US citizenship in 2004 and became a naturalised South Korean citizen to establish herself in Korean entertainment. Her performances in Forbidden Love (2004) and That Summer’s Typhoon (2005) received poor reviews, with critics dismissing her as primarily a commercial model and not a real actress.

Han proved her detractors wrong with Couple or Trouble (also known as Fantasy Couple, 2006), a remake of Overboard written by the Hong sisters. Playing a spoiled heiress who becomes an amnesiac after a yacht accident, Han was praised for her comic timing and the series was a hit./TISGFollow us on Social Media

