Goh Chok Tong: “Ten years ago this day, I saw a new world in social media”

Singapore — Goh Chok Tong says that 10 years ago he found a new world in social media.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 18) to mark the decade, the former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) shared a few lines of a William Blake poem titled ‘To See a World…’

He also shared a photo of himself looking at an iPad.

“How time has vanished but not the timelessness of William Blake’s poetry”, he added.

Mr Goh shared the first stanza of the poem:

“To see a World in a Grain of Sand

And a Heaven in a Wild Flower,

Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand

And Eternity in an hour.”

Mr Goh continued that we may not be able to hold on to eternity as the poem suggests, but “we can hold on longer to time by staying safe, healthy and going for our vaccination against COVID-19”.

He explained that he and his wife had the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday (Mar 15).

"To our pleasant surprise, we had no side effects whatsoever. Go for yours if you have not done so", Mr Goh advised.

